ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners will continue holding additional meetings on their off weeks in 2020.
“If we don’t have anything to deal with, we won’t hold (the meetings),” Commissioner Jim Crowl said on Monday as commissioners approved the schedule for 2020.
The meetings are for general administrative matters and emergency expenditures as they arise.
Prior to the start of the off-week meetings, if there were matters needing the attention of commissioners, particularly in cases of emergencies, commissioners would phone each other to come to a consensus on an item. If official approval was required, it would come after the fact at the next scheduled commissioners’ meeting.
The meetings started in October after discussion on whether to hold them early in the late summer and early fall.
“I’m not overly enthusiastic about it,” Ron Smith, president of the Board of Commissioners, said in September.
The Board of Commissioners is the executive and legislative branch of county government. Commissioners meet twice a month to make decisions. Often matters needing their attention come up between meetings and need immediate action. Some Indiana counties have county managers to handle the day-to-day matters that arise, but Steuben does not. Other counties, like DeKalb, meet weekly.
Generally, the new meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 8:30 a.m. and the fourth Tuesday of the month at 8:30 a.m.
Initially there was talk of having both meetings on Tuesdays, but the second Tuesday of the month could conflict with the regular 9 a.m. meetings of the Steuben County Council, the county’s fiscal body.
For 2020, commissioners have 21 additional meetings on the schedule that was approved Monday.
