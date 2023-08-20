Parkview DeKalb hospital receives 5 stars

Parkview DeKalb Hospital is one of three northeast Indiana hospitals to earn five stars from the federal government.

FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health announced Friday that it will close birthing centers at its Parkview DeKalb and Parkview LaGrange hospitals.

"Across the country, rural hospitals have experienced ongoing challenges in ensuring sustainable access to high-quality obstetrics services. Locally, Parkview Health has always focused on high-quality care, and will soon begin a new approach to ensure long-term access to services for moms and babies throughout our region," Parkview officials announced in a news release.

