FORT WAYNE —William “Bill” A. Voirol, 80, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
He was born Nov. 3, 1939, to Theodore & Josephine (Fry) Voirol. They preceded him in death.
His life’s work included car sales for Bob Miller Ford, driving semi-trucks all over the United States for Mayflower, and finally retiring from CCX in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of the Teamsters Union, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and enjoyed watching sports, playing shuffleboard, hanging out with his nephew, Pat, at the lake, going to the casinos, and betting on horses at the track.
He was preceded in death by Terry, the love of his life for 42 years. He’s been lost without her since 2011. The family celebrates their continued love story as they are finally reunited in Heaven.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Michael) Fuller; son, Todd Voirol; grandsons, Tyler, Trevor and Tanner; granddaughters, Deanna, Nicole, Brittany and Skylar; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Velma Driscoll and a brother, Michael Voirol.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Laverne Voirol; and a sister, Carolyn McNamara.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 4940 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is in charge of arrangements.
