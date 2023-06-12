Twelve people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested over the weekend by police. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sultan K. Al Harasis, 30, of the 300 block of Hanna Todd Place, Lexington, Kentucky, arrested on I-69 northbound at mile marker 352 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jim N. Buckner, 62, of the 1700 block of 120N arrested at North Wayne Street and Wendell Jacob Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• William K. Frost, 34, of the 500 block of Chestnut Street, Crawfordsville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Sabrina V. Furar, 29, of the 400 block of North Superior Street arrested on the 6100 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing.
• Mohammad A. Khalifh, 42, of the 300 block of Hannah Todd Place, Lexington, Kentucky, arrested on I-69 northbound mile marker 352 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Shawn E. McCue, 57, of the 600 block of South West Street arrested on the 100 lane of Jimmerson Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Kayla F. Mullins, 22, of the 2800 block of Adams Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on I-69 southbound mile marker 354 on a fugitive warrant.
• Joseph E. Robbins, 53, of the 1700 block of West 120N arrested at North Wayne and 200N on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor of possession of paraphernalia and a misdemeanor of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Mohammad H. Salah, 27, of the 100 block of Reflection Pointe Circle, Ashville, North Carolina, arrested on 1-69 northbound at mile marker 352 arrested on felony charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Izea S. Shawver, 23, of the 4200 block of West 150S arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• April L. Slone, 35, of the 7600 block of South 795E, South Milford, arrested on the 03000 block of South 1150E, LaGrange, on a felony fugitive warrant alleging contempt of court criminal.
• Mainor-Avelino Ventura Lopez, 24, of the 2200 block of Lake Point Drive, Madison, Wisconsin, arrested at I-80 Toll Road eastbound at mile marker 140 on misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.