ANGOLA — Approximately 50 parents and students from about 30 families participated in Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s English learning meeting Thursday.
The meeting was an opportunity for parents and students to hear from principals and counselors, on how to make the school year a successful one.
Assistant Superintendent of the MSD of Steuben County Schauna Relue said the aim of the event was to make sure that the parents and the kids were aware what services are available to them in the MSD schools, and who in their school they can contact if they need help with anything, as well as to provide general information that is important.
“All of our English learning families have an opportunity to come together and meet one another, and then we want them to learn about the programs that are available in our schools to help their children learn English and to be successful in our schools,” Relue said.
Relue said that MSD of Steuben County has English learning programs at two of its elementary schools, Carlin Park and Hendry Park, as well as in Angola Middle School and Angola High School.
“We’ve got about 30 families that are represented in the groups here tonight,” said Relue.
Relue said the newer students are to learning English the more support they get from their English language learning teacher, and as they become more proficient in learning English, the more support they get in their classroom.
“They will be with their regular classroom teacher more frequently,” said Relue.
Angola Middle School Principal Nancy Irwin talked to the kids and the parents about attendance.
“What we find as a school is that the kids that are there every day are usually doing well, they usually make friends and they usually pass all their classes,” said Irwin.
She said if a student cannot come to school, the parents should call the school in the morning and leave a message on voicemail even in their native language and the school would know what to do with it.
If a child is absent from their school for five days, the school will send a letter notifying the family about it, said Irwin. If a student missed eight days, the school would contact the parents and ask them to come to the school.
“Just so we can find out what’s going on and so we can then figure out how we can help you get your student to school,” she said.
Irwin said if a child missed 10 days of school, the school would have to report that to the state because that is the point when the students really start to have their grades slide, and it is becoming harder for them to catch up. She said that it was important that the school and the parents work together for the success of their kids.
“Most importantly we are happy when your kids are there every day,” said Irwin.
Hendry Park Elementary School Principal Rosie Brandt advised the parents how to find out about the snow day through an MSD app that parents could download on their phones or via a text that would be sent to a number the parents put in during the school registration.
“But you have to keep your information updated,” said Brandt.
Carlin Park Elementary Principal John Curtis said there are parent-teacher conferences in October and that parents could also request a conference by contacting their school main office.
“Any time there is a concern, contact your child’s office,” said Curtis.
School teachers and counselors further provided information on English proficiency testing schedules and results and on services available to the students at schools to improve their language proficiency. Pizza and beverages were served to the families and the students, and translation was available during the event.
“What we want most for our students in our schools is for them to feel welcomed and a part of the school,” said Irwin.
