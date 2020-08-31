Just under half of all college students in Indiana carry student loan debt and the average debt load is around $27,000.
That being said, the average student debt in Indiana has decreased slightly since 2018, even though nationally the figure is still on the rise.
According to the annual study from online financial services and lender LendEDU, Indiana ranked 18th for lowest student debt, showing a slight improvement in its average student debt from 2018.
About 43% of Hoosier students assume debt to help pay for a college education, and among those that do, the average debt load is $26,641, according to LendEDU. That's a decrease of 8.73% from the 2018 figures.
Indiana is tied for third-lowest percentage of students carrying debt, beaten only by Utah (32%), Oregon (36%) and tied with Hawaii also at 43%.
Average debt varies by school system, with Purdue University Northwest, a satellite branch of the public state university in Hammond, students having the lowest debt at $12,568, while private Franklin College in Franklin, located just south of Indianapolis, was highest at $38,057.
Area colleges and universities include Purdue University Fort Wayne at $22,354 and Manchester University at $33,838.
LendEDU's data claims only 6% of Purdue Fort Wayne graduates in 2019 carried student debt, although it's unclear whether than figure is accurate.
LendEDU's listing of Indiana colleges is not comprehensive, as the list is missing several private schools. Trine University in Angola is not on the list, and neither is Notre Dame University in South Bend, as well as other area private schools such as St. Francis University in Fort Wayne, Grace College in Winona Lake or Goshen College in Goshen.
In Indiana, only about a third of Hoosiers have a college degree. About 8.9% of Hoosiers have an associate's degree, 17.3% carry a bachelor's degree, and 9.8% have a graduate-level degree, according to U.S. Census data.
Indiana lags behind the U.S. as a whole, however, when it comes to four-year degrees or higher, with about 32.6% of all Americans having a bachelor's degree or greater.
Utah has the lowest average debt per student at $16,633, while Connecticut was the highest at $41,579. Maine has the highest percentage of students with debt at 90%, according to LendEDU.
In total, student debt accounts for about $1.67 trillion total, the second-largest kind of consumer debt held in the U.S. behind only mortgages. Student debt, in recent year, surpassed auto debt to take the No. 2 spot and runs ahead of total credit card debt, home equity loans and personal loans.
Unlike other forms of debt, however, student loan debt is held by borrowers who are new into their careers and therefore at the start of their earnings curve.
