ANGOLA — Angola Common Council tabled an ordinance regulating events, parades and other gatherings on public property at its meeting on Monday.
The document was previously discussed at the Angola Board of Public Works and Safety. At that time the board resolved that the document should be sent to the Common Council because it was a policy issue, and not a legal issue.
The aim of the document is to formalize a permitting procedure for holding events on public property. The new policy, if it had passed, would have allowed the city to have more time for preparing for such events in terms of installing barricades, adding some trash cans and the like.
Notice requirement
Again, Councilman Dave Olson raised concerns over the 90 day notice required.
Olson maintained that it was unclear who to notify as in such a small community as Angola downtown street closures might affect anyone passing by. In addition, he noted that due to excessive governance the ordinance might result in uneven enforcement.
Council members also discussed liability insurance requirements of $1 mln. Angola Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay mentioned that downtown businesses and organizations, such as Angola Main Street, carry liability insurances for their events.
Councilman Dave Martin noted that he did not see how residents were benefiting from required insurance, and the City Attorney Kim Shoup agreed with him on that.
Councilwoman Kathleen Armstrong asked if there was a precedent for such a policy anywhere, and Barclay replied it was based on the best practices of other communities. Olson said some of those communities have a shorter notice period of 45 days.
What to do?
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman intervened at that point and said that it was time to decide whether to vote on the ordinance or to make some changes to it.
Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire reminded that from the police perspective the ordinance was not very doable as it would require personnel that the department does not have.
Angola Police would have to ask assistance from other agencies, and for now such assistance was only requested for a couple special events, Santa’s downtown visit in November and the September Cruise to the Monument car show. Whitmire also noted the police notice period was not an issue in the new ordinance.
“Time is really not the issue,” he said. “It’s the amount of personnel.”
Whitmire further pointed out that the main problem with the new ordinance was the requirement for the police to close truck routes without enough employees to do, and although that task could be placed on the applicants themselves, in that case Whitmire would really worry about liability.
Street closings
In addition, he pointed out that while there were no problems with closing down less traveled Angola streets, closing the major transportation routes, such as Maumee Street North Wayne Street was questionable as it was going to affect all emergency personnel — fire, EMS, and the police.
“The heart of the matter is closure of the major routes — U.S. 20 and North Wayne,” summed up Armstrong. “Seems like a lot of government unnecessarily.”
Council members agreed that it was a burdensome task, although the city does shut those routes down for Memorial Day and Fourth of July. The mayor asked if the council members would like to abandon the ordinance completely, amend it, or to table it.
After a brief legal conversation between the City Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert and Shoup, if the document could be significantly altered after the first reading in the council, it was decided to table the matter.
