INDIANAPOLIS — Six local farm owners are among more than 150 Hoosier farm families who have received Hoosier Homestead Awards in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, a farm must be kept in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
“Heritage and endurance are two words that come to mind when reflecting on our great state,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “This award captures the essence of Indiana and the many individuals that help ensure Indiana agriculture perseveres.”
Since the program was established in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.
Families were eligible for three different award distinctions. Based on the age of their farms, they received the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
This year, two families are being recognized with the Bicentennial Award; the Paul E. Henry farm from Fayette County was established in 1819, and the Ferguson farm from Lawrence county was established in 1820.
“To keep a family farm working and in the same family for over 100 years is a tremendous feat,” Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler said. “Agriculture has always been at the core of Indiana and of these individuals. Recognizing our longstanding Hoosier farming families is always an honor.”
Due to the current ongoing pandemic, Crouch and Kettler were unable to host a traditional Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony. Individual family ceremonies were held at the Statehouse this week, and more families are set to be recognized Friday.
Award-winning local farms, listing with their founding dates:
DeKalb County
• Getts, 1920, Centennial Award
• Hoffelder, 1914, Centennial Award
LaGrange County
• Teeters-Notestine, 1920, Centennial Award
Noble County
• Gallup, 1919, Centennial Award
• Shive-Balliet, 1864, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award
Steuben County
• Justus Butler, 1837, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.