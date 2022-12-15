ORLAND — This year Santa is coming to Orland for the first time in a while.
Laurie Musclow who said she had just moved to Orland with her husband, and they decided to organize this event as a fundraiser for the Orland Parks and Recreation Department.
“It is the very first time,” said Musclow.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Orland today from 5-7 p.m. at Orland Community Center on 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland.
Musclow said that her husband had portrayed Santa Claus in the past, and she herself had been Mrs. Claus, and they decided to organize this event to see if people come.
“We decided that if people come, then we know that we can have an event and we hope that they will come,” said Musclow.
They decided to organize the event, said Musclow, because they loved their little town and wanted to have fun.
“We are just residents; we just love our little town and want to have fun,” said Musclow.
At the event, children will get an opportunity to engage in activities, such as cookie and cupcake decorating, writing letters to Santa, meeting Santa and taking a photo with him.
“They could write a letter to Santa as well as see him,” said Musclow. “It will be fun.”
In addition to meeting Santa, the kids will also get an opportunity to meet Grinch, played by president of Orland Parks and Recreation Board Kristin Schragg.
Musclow will be the one overseeing the cookie decorating on Friday night. There will also be a cookie sale at the event today, and Musclow said the person who was managing the donation was Judy Milleman, and that currently the organizers had 15 dozen of cookies that they were going to sell for $5 a dozen.
“Assorted cookies available for sale for holiday get-togethers with family and friends or your mailman or delivery drivers! Or you!” reads the event flier.
The money from Christmas cookie sale, said Musclow, will go toward the project that Orland was to have next May – Spring Luncheon that in turn is a fundraiser for the Parks and Recreation Department that is trying to raise money for the new bathroom at the city park.
“We are trying to put a bathroom at our city park,” said Musclow.
“Everyone is invited,” reads the flier.
