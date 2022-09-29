ANGOLA – Angola Mayor Richard Hickman hosted a luncheon to discuss options for early childcare care development in Steuben County at Sutton’s Deli to explore ways of strengthening the county’s early education.
“The purpose of early childhood education is to provide children with strategy that helps them develop the emotional, social, and ... skills needed to become lifelong learners,” said Hickman.
The mayor further said that early childhood learning was also important for the community because it improved the quality of life and encouraged people to move to work and live in the area, helping the community grow and improve.
“It affects everything,” said Hickman.
The event followed the July panel discussion initiated by Early Learning Center Director Jami Hubbard and a group representing Northeast Indiana Regional Early Childhood Coalition.
“Once children have the ability to have quality care it impacts the community,” said regional coalition Coordinator Allie Sutherland.
She noted that the problem of early childcare was not only the local problem of Steuben County, but also the nationwide issue of families having to dedicate 12%-20% of their income to childcare, while for the childcare to be called “affordable” it must account for less than 7% of a family income.
Two possible solutions, Sutherland mentioned, were Child Care and Development Fund that provides vouchers for education for the families with an income below national poverty level and the On My Way Pre-K state-funded program.
With that, a regional early childhood eduation coalition could become an additional resource to the families that need early childhood care, said Sutherland. She stressed the importance of joint efforts in providing the best possible childcare in the community.
“Here is my point again – we are stronger together,” she said.
Sutherland reasoned that the next logical step of early childhood care development in the area would be having a developed plan and encouraging further consultations involving representatives from all walks of life to “really divide and conquer the work.”
“It’s the matter of caring for our children,” she said.
Community members present at the discussion brought up considerations against further investing in early childcare in the community at this point. Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of Steuben County Community Foundation, mentioned that as a community invested in tourism, local identity might be not welcoming to having more kids in the area.
Danic specified that she was not referring to individuals, but to a community culture. She also mentioned the need to establish sustainable funding solutions to start a wide early childhood education program.
Executive Director of Steuben County Literacy Coalition Breann Fink mentioned that, at times, they did not have too many kids even in their free programs and summer camps.
Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee mentioned that like with the housing needs, education needs required assessment and further community discussions. He noted that lack of early childcare options might prevent families from moving into the area.
Sherry Grate, community impact vice president at Ambassador Enterprises, investing in companies that impact communities, mentioned that early childhood accounted for building more responsible citizens and workforce for the future.
“If you want to make the world a better place, we start with younger children,” said Sutherland.
With that the meeting concluded that given the fact that community stakeholders were “stretched thin” working multiple jobs, further discussions with NEIRECC were needed to “keep on track.”
Angola Director of Economic Development and Planning Jennifer Barclay encouraged to forward the invitations to the next meeting to community members relevant to the discussion and to those “who would like to be involved going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.