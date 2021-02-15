The 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party will hold its reorganization caucus on Saturday, March 13 at noon.
The caucus will be held virtually via Zoom, consisting of candidate presentations and then a voice vote. The county chairs and vice chairs of the 3rd District will be voting on the executive committee.
The offices being filled are: chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer. Their duties can be found at https://www.indems.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/IDP-Rules-December-2020.pdf.
An eligible persos interested in candidacy for the caucus must file a letter of intent. To be eligible for candidacy, a candidate must be a registered voter in the 3rd Congressional District and must have voted Democratic in the last primary election.
The letter of intent should contain the candidate’s name, address, email, phone number and office being sought. Letters must be received by 3rd District Secretary Suzanne Davis, no later than noon on March 3. Letters of intent should be emailed to Davis at suzannedavis525@gmail.com.
