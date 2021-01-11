Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• Christopher C. Brown, 42, of the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at home for misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Cody B. Green, 30, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Katie A. Greenland, 26, homeless, arrested on C.R. 50W near Feather Falley Road, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kay Hylton, 40, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 300 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of habitual traffic violator.
• Brennen M. Kurtz, 20, of the 1300 block of North C.R. 170W, arrested on Superior Street at Broad Street on a felony charge of interfering with public safety using a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license.
Danyelle M. Lambright, 20, of the 7300 block of South Hillsdale Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested in the 1300 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Shaun L. Lamel, 40, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 50W, south of Feather Valley Road, Fremont, on charges of felony theft of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Haley A. Maurer, 30, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested at the jail on misdemeanor charges of failure to appear in court.
• Tina S. McIntosh, 47, homeless, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Deandre Owens, 26, of the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue, Chicago, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
• Justin J. Pitchellis, 38, of the 6700 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and civil contempt of court.
• Buryl R. Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Gonser Street, Ashley, arrested in the 7800 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jacob T. Spradlin, 29, of the 100 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Scott A. Teeple, 63, of the 800 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jared L. Trowbridge, 21, of the 1000 block of Donald Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Steven M. Wilkins, 55, of the 38000 block of Seaway Court, Harrison Township, Michigan, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
