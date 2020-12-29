ANGOLA — Steuben County saw road improvements in 2020, based on projects done by the Steuben County Highway Department.
In addition, the county is migrating away from using a mix of Steuben County derived funds and relying more on gas tax and wheel tax money for road projects while taking advantage of state and federal programs geared toward highway work.
In fact, at the end of this year the Highway Department learned it earned the maximum of $1 million in Community Crossings money, which is the maximum granted by the state.
"With the emphasis on LOHUT (local option highway user tax or wheel tax) we've not had to tap into other county resources," said Jen Sharkey, Steuben County Highway engineer.
By taking advantage of state and federal programs, it reduces the need to use local funds on major projects.
Before LOHUT was enacted by the Steuben County Council in 2017, taking effect for half of 2018, the highway department would use funds such as Major Moves, economic development income taxes and local option taxes for road work.
Because money was tight, the county was not keeping up with maintaining roads in top ratings.
Now the county is using, at times, LOHUT money to leverage it into significant grant dollars which helps stretch local money greatly. This results in a better conditioned road inventory.
This past year has seen the amount of roads rated "poor" decline to its lowest rating in six years and the second year in a row that the rating was in the single digits. There were only 7% of the county's roads rated poor in 2020. That's a decline from 9% in 2019, the first time the poor rating was below 10%.
Based on work done in 2020, the county's good roads increased by seven percentage points, to 24%, and fair roads increased by five percentage points, to 69%.
"We employ a 'mix of fixes' approach to preserve our good roads, maintain and improve fair roads and strategically rehabilitate our poor roads. We cannot solely focus on poor roads due to the financial needs of those roadways. If we focused on poor roads only, we’d lose the integrity of our good/fair roads," Sharkey said.
For the county's road inventory, Sharkey said the county needs to invest about $2.5 million a year in road maintenance.
"Correlating condition ratings with funds and road work, it is proven that we need to invest at least $2.5 million per year of the right 'mix of fixes' to make improvements to the overall network," Sharkey said.
In the past six years, only one, 2017, saw a decline in road quality. That was due to the fact that the county only spent $665,000 on maintenance. It has taken the county two years to see a marked increase in road quality. The past two years, with LOHUT money fully in hand, the ratings have improved. There has been $5.5 million spent on roads the past two years, all from LOHUT and motor, vehicle, highway (gas tax) money.
This past year there were 52 miles of road treatments on surfaced roads.
"Ideally, we strive to improve 50-60 miles per year," Sharkey said.
Some of the major projects coming the next few years include:
• replacement of Bridge 17 on Hanselman Road at a cost of $720,000, 75% of which is from Community Crossings;
• replacement of the Old S.R. 1 bridge over the George Powers Drain, near the Indiana Toll Road, at a cost of $790,000 with the hope that Community Crossings will pay 75% for a 2021 project;
• C.R. 200N improvement project Phase II, with road reconstruction and widening from the Interstate 69 overpass to just east of C.R. 200W in 2023, at a cost of $3.59 million, of which 80% is federal money;
• construction of a roundabout at the intersection of C.R. 100N and C.R. 200N at a cost of $2.5 million, 90% of which would be from federal funds, which have been received. This project would start in 2024.
