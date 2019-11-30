HAMILTON — The Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, recently announced that its 2020 concert season tickets will go on sale Sunday.
The Hamilton Life Center will host 10 concerts in 2020 with each concert including a preshow group and a featured group.
Top talent such as The Browns, Southern Raised, the Blackwood Brothers, the Farm Hands and Three Bridges will be among the artists in concert.
The concert season will start on April 4 and end on Oct. 10.
A season ticket for all 10 concerts sales for only $60. This is a savings of $20 over the $8 single ticket price.
“Tickets are available just in time for use as great Christmas gifts,” said concert organizer Marc Hamman.
There will be no other presale discounted tickets besides the single season ticket.
The 2020 concert season tickets can be bought at Hamilton Village Foods, by calling 415-7990 or emailing thehamiltonlifecenter@gmail.com.
