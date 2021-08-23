ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Amber M. Branning, 35, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on Calvary Street at Williams Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Thomas M. Duncan, 40, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony battery and strangulation.
• Anthony L. Fleming, 37, of the 100 block of West State Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 at Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Myron D. Hill, 48, of the 3100 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Bay View Road at C.R. 300W on a charge of felony drivers license application fraud.
• Jeremiah M. Jeffries, 28, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on Calvary Street at Williams Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Dustin D. Judd, 30, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested on Thunder Avenue at South Darling Street on a charge of civil contempt of court.
• Kelsey D. King, 25, of the 300 block of Oak Street, arrested at North Wayne Street at Calvary Lane on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Scott R. Kline, 50, of the 1400 block of Clarendon Avenue, Niles, Michigan, arrested on Lane 201 Barton Lake, Fremont, on charges of felony domestic battery against a family member less than 14, domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child less than 16 and domestic battery.
• Diane C. Peters, 53, of the 100 block of Country Club, Bryan, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 300W at C.R. 600N, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nikole L. Prater, 37, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 1500 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Benjamin J. Smathers, 37, of the 6900 block of West C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Wohlert and Stocker streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
