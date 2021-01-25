FREMONT — The student council at Fremont Middle School has been on a roll.
Since one of their early efforts at raising money for the Fremont Community Church Food Pantry started, this year the students raised $1,800, blasting out of the water their goal of $1,500.
This comes after just a few short years ago the fifth-grade-sixth grade student council had a goal of $500 for the Pantry.
"I don't know if you realize how many people who live here that are hungry," said Melissa Higbee, director of the Pantry. "You guys just bought a lot of food for a lot of families."
On Friday students and members of the student council presented a check to Higbee and Sarah Kirkingburg, also from the Pantry.
"I can't imagine what you will do next time," Kirkingburg said about smashing the goal.
"You need to be really proud of yourselves," Higbee said.
The students raised the money through donations that were redeemed in the form of Eagle Bucks, which can be used like money in the school's book store. The students were allowed to use their Eagle Bucks for gift packages that had been put together.
The hope was to raise $1,500 for the Pantry, which the student council has been raising funds for for a few years.
"The students, parents and staff really pulled together to help make this a huge success," said Sandy Brewbaker, student council advisor. "It is so exciting to see young students wanting to help the community. It is so humbling to be able to help those who are in need," Brewbaker said.
Principal Greg Mohler said he hoped this success will stay with the students and they will continue to give throughout their lives.
"One person can make a difference. Keep doing that as you get older," Mohler said. "Keep it there, keep leading. You make a difference."
The Fremont Middle School student council includes, fifth graders Kolton Armstrong, Braxton Beeman, Emma Blotter, Addison Clark, Caroline Cox, Allysen James, Kamry Kreis, Lilly McElhoe, Claire Senecal and Christopher Thober, and sixth graders Brant Bressler, Oliver Chorpenning, Emma Creager, Mallorie Hufnagle, Alex King, Jaret Laughlin, Aubri Pica, Leah Probst, Talon Rowe, Elliot Teeple, Mya Turner and Jace Workman.
