BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It won’t be the traditional ceremony held in the gym, but none the less the Prairie Heights Class of 2020 gets to have its graduation ceremony today at 6:30 p.m. on the football field.
This year’s class is led by Valedictorian Amy German and Salutatorian Lindsey Scheidler.
German is the daughter of Travis and Sheri German, Angola, and she plans to attend Ball State University in Muncie to study architecture, earning both her bachelor’s and then a master’s degree.
Ball State, she said, offers a four-year bachelor of science program and then an additional two years of study for a masters degree in architecture, which is her plan to pursue.
“Afterwards, I plan to try and stay local to do residential home building and design,” she said.
Up until her senior year, German was a three-sport athlete playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She didn’t play basketball as a senior, but said regardless she will still miss it.
“I’m not doing sports in college, so that will be a huge part of high school I miss,” she said. “Especially being active and hanging out with my friends and teammates.”
Some of her other high school activities included being involved in National Honor Society for two years and being a peer mentor as a junior.
Peer mentors, she said, help mentor freshmen and have meetings with their peer once a month to hang out with them and offer advice.
“I think its super important for the freshmen to be able to look up to the upperclassmen,” said German.
After having him for three years, one teacher she said she’ll really miss is Mike Schmidt, though all of them will be missed in some way.
“Everyone I’ve talked to that’s ever had him loves him,” she said. “He’s such an amazing teacher.”
German had him for sophomore honors English, an elective vocabulary class and dual credit senior English which he taught through Trine University.
“He helps students even that haven’t had him,” she said.
As for classes she’ll miss, it’s definitely the art classes.
“In art classes you don’t have to worry about grades, just relax and have fun,” she said.
Her advice to underclassmen is to not take it to heart if people pick on you about being studious during middle and high school.
“By the time you graduate, everyone will be jealous you have the good grades and were studious and worked hard,” she said. “So if people smack talk you for being a good student, don’t listen. You’ll be better off later.”
Scheidler is the daughter of Andy and Rachel Scheidler, Wolcottville, and she plans to attend Purdue University in West Lafayette to study aquatic sciences with a concentration in freshwater and marine biology.
During her high school career, Scheidler danced competitively at T.C. Dance, Kendallville, and was also in the Leo Club, National Honor Society and yearbook.
Because of the pandemic, her dance team missed out on two competitions and countless time spent in the studio which was substituted with Zoom classes.
“I also missed out on performing in my first Prairie Heights musical, ‘Mary Poppins,’” she said.
Out of everything in high school, its the friends and teachers she will miss the most.
“My favorite teacher and class was choir with Ms. (Kayli) Savage,” she said. “I also really enjoyed nutrition and wellness and applied music.”
Some of her other favorite teachers were from her old school. Before Prairie Heights, Scheidler attended Oak Farm Montessori School, Avilla. Those teachers include Susan Dieli who taught middle school Spanish, and Nancy Hathaway, a preschool and kindergarten teacher.
“One of my most memorable high school moments was learning all the Hawaiian lyrics in ‘Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride’ when we had a Disney-themed spring concert,” she said.
For underclassmen, her advice is to always be confident in yourself.
“Don’t be afraid to talk to new people and go out of your comfort zone to try new things,” she said.
Graduation this year requires tickets to attend due to the pandemic. Seniors have received tickets ahead of time for the people they can have there in person to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.