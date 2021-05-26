Steuben County will be holding various events in honor of Memorial Day this weekend.
Angola
The 4th District American Legion Commander Gary Parker will speak in front of the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument on Monday at 9 a.m. The service is hosted by American Legion Post No. 31.
Angola will get its traditional holiday look on Friday with the placement of memorial crosses on the mound. The crosses will be set by members of Legion Post No. 31 at 9 a.m.
Fremont
Fremont will host its traditional Memorial Day parade starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The parade will begin at the town park along Bell Street to Toledo Street, proceed east to South Wayne Street and end at the American Legion Post No. 257.
A speech will be given at the Legion at 11 a.m., and the National Anthem will be sung by members of the Fremont High School choir.
Hamilton
Hamilton will begin the morning with its annual dedication by Legion Post on the Hamilton Lake beach at 9 a.m. Monday. The dedication will be directed by Tom Frederick of Legion Post No. 467.
There will then be a Memorial Day parade through town starting at 11 a.m.
Pleasant Lake
Pleasant Lake’s annual service will be held at Pleasant Lake Elementary with guest speaker Neil Lockwood starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The colors will be presented by members of Angola American Legion Post No. 31.
Pastor Chris Schaefer of the Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church will give the invocation. Emcee is retired educator Elten Powers.
