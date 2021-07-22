CROOKED LAKE — The numbers were down at the first post-COVID-19 auction at the Steuben County 4-H Fair but that didn’t stop buyers from opening up their wallets, including four buyers or groups of buyers that paid record prices for animals.
The records came down in dairy steer, started calf, goat wether and ducks.
The record in dairy beef went to Trevor Diehl, who was a 10-year member of 4-H. His steer sold for $7,000, topping the record of $6,075 set in 2014 by Hannah Buell.
Caylee Bachelor set the new standard for started calf at $8,600, topping the record of $8,250 set in 2015 set by Jaycee Bachelor.
Kiana Allshouse brought in a record price for her goat wether with a price of $3,925, topping the 2015 record of $3,525 set by Kristen Zimmerman.
Ethan Wolfe set the record for ducks with his pen of two selling for $1,200, topping the mark of $1,150 set in 2017 by Jessica Thrush.
Diehl was pleased with his record.
“I think it’s awesome. I’ve had my parents and my family’s help all through 4-H. Hopefully my name will be up there (on the record board) for a while,” Diehl. He is the son of Kevin and Corinna Diehl.
Like many of the 4-H’ers, Kiana is using the proceeds from her earnings to help offset the cost of college. She will be attending Purdue University this fall.
“It’s pretty nice heading into school,” Kiana said. “Everything I’ve received through fair has gone into the bank for school.”
When she started 4-H, Kiana said she had a conversation with her parents, Susan and Bobby Allshouse, that she would establish a bank account just for her 4-H auction earnings.
Wolfe, a four-year member, said he was surprised he set a record.
“I didn’t go into it think I was going to set a record,” he said. “I’d like to thank my buyers who bought the ducks.”
He credits his success with ducks to his grandparents, Mitch and Denise Buell, who got him into raising them.
Diehl’s dairy steer buyers was comprised of a long list, including, Karen and Jery Jacobs, Bill and Bonnie Booth, Farmers State Bank, Monica and Chad Severe, Orland Community Elevator, Bill’s Professional Towing, Grassy Ditch Dairy Goats, Priority (Heath Penick) DSM Farm, Choice Photography, Sweet Summers, D and S Family Farms, CEM Supply, GA Wintzer, Lake City Bank, A and B Flooring, Kain Tool, Miller Poultry, Farm Bureau Insurance/Josh Croy, Cubbies Fish and Steak, Consolidated Packaging Group, Jeff and Tami Detro, Mana Dekor, Kain Farm and Garden, Pranger Enterprises, Bachelor Farms, Bachelor Hoof Trimming, Heath and Ashley Kain, Ronnie and Sherrie Holiday, Bobby and Susan Allshouse, Shipe Well Drilling, Gary and Kelly Shough, Ceres Solutions, Isaac and Laura Allen, Victory Trucking, Kidz-N-All and Booth Farms.
Kiana’s goat was purchased by a group consisting of Orland Community Elevator, Ashley Logistics, Miller Poultry, Kevin and Corinna Diehl, Bill and Bonnie Booth, Denver and Marjorie Booth, Mark and Julie Ridenour and Farmers State Bank.
Caylee’s started calf was purchased King Concrete Construction, Stroh Farm Supply, Andrews and Shipe LLC, Harold Chevrolet and Ford, Dr. Zell, Farmers State Bank, Miller Poultry, Ceres Solutions Angola, Orland Community Elevator, Kain Tool Inc., Farm Credit Mid America, Julian Earth Works, Beers, Mallers, Back and Salin LLP, Shipe Seed Service, Troyer’s, Colortyme Stables, Bachelor Hoof Trimming, Holden and Sons, Bachelor Farms, Booth Farm, Wana Feed Service, Dr. Joanna Bronson, Pranger Enterprises, Farm Bureau Insurance, Waite Farms, Nick’s Flying Service, 7 Farms, The Angler, Stockwell Farms, Jed Culler, Austin Budreau State Farm and Diggin and Dozin.
Attempts to interview Caylee were unsuccessful.
Ethan’s ducks were bought by Tyler and Andrea Buell, Buell Transportation.
There were 216 animals or groups of animals slated to go through the auction, though a few dropped out.
