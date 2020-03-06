BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It’s Read Across America week, and students at Prairie Heights Elementary School have celebrated with dress up days, reading with their reading buddies, having family come in to read and doing different projects.
Each classroom also got to celebrate with a boxed set of the complete “Elephant and Piggie” series by Mo Willems thanks to a grant that was written by reading intervention teacher Wendy McCrea.
“I was able to write a grant to get ‘Elephant and Piggie’ books purchased for all of our elementary classrooms,” McCrea said. “It’s really helped promote cross-grade level reading in our school.”
The grant money received to purchase the hard-cover, box sets of the books came from the Steuben County Community Foundation, specifically the Ashley/Hudson, Helmer and Salem Center Community Funds.
The Ashley/Hudson Community Fund and the Helmer Community Fund each contributed $1,218.75. The Salem Center Community Fund contributed $500 for a total of $2,937.50.
The younger classes have collaborated with the upper-elementary grades to be reading buddies, with the older students helping the younger work on their reading skills and comprehension.
Each classroom having a full set of the books has made that collaboration work even better because there are copies of the books throughout the school.
Mo Willems, McCrea said, does an excellent job on punctuation usage.
To help the students learn punctuation, some of the classrooms were working on the punctuation dance. They would read a page with their teacher and as they came to each different punctuation mark, there was a dance move to go with it.
McCrea said it’s been great for the younger students to learn punctuation and for the older students to reinforce what they know because older students often breeze past those marks when reading.
“We’ve even been able to work using the books into some of our ILEARN practice examples,” McCrea said.
