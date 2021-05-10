ANGOLA — Local Radio Networks LLC, a Michigan-organized company based in Angola, has denied any wrongdoing in a federal lawsuit brought against it by an affiliate of a media giant.
Local Radio Networks, which is operated by local radio station owner Steve Swick, is accused it of willfully infringing on two U.S. patents Westwood One LLC holds for proprietary recording and broadcasting technology.
Westwood One, a subsidiary of parent company and media giant Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta, filed the complaint against Angola’s Local Radio Networks LLC on March 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, Fort Wayne.
“Defendant denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any of the relief requested in its Prayer for Relief, or any other relief. Defendant has not directly or indirectly infringed any valid and enforceable claim of the Patents in Suit under any theory, either literally or under doctrine of equivalents. Plaintiff’s requests should therefore be denied in their entirety and with prejudice, and Plaintiff should take nothing from its Complaint,” said part of LRN’s 25-page answer to Westwood filed on Wednesday.
LRN was launched in 2015 by radio owner and operator Steve Swick. The company’s headquarters are located in Angola, but it’s website says it also has offices in Los Angeles, Dallas and Denver.
Swick is also the owner and CEO of Swick Broadcasting Corp., which owns radio stations in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, including WLKI-FM 100.3, Angola.
LRN produces 13 24/7 music formats and is focused on providing local broadcasters with localization and content control, its website said.
At issue is technology that allows radio stations to avoid manual insertion of local content into automated broadcasts.
The case alleges that LRN is willfully infringing on two patents — Patent No. 7,860,448 (Methods and Computer Programs for Localizing Broadcast Content) and Patent No. 7,412,203 (Systems, Methods and Apparatus for Operating a Broadcast Network) — that Westwood One has held more than a decade, which are used in the production and distribution of content to radio network affiliates.
Bolstering its case, Westwood says LRN knew about the patent infringement prior to a May 2020 cease and desist letter it sent because of LRN’s “targeted recruitment of former Westwood employees.”
LRN employs Chris Reeves, Jonathon Steele, Chris Hatton, Matt Caldaronello and Patrick Crocker, are all former Westwood employees, who are alleged to have knowledge of the workings of Westwood’s patented program. On its website, LRN touted the hiring of some of the former Westwood employees in news releases.
The suit states radio stations using LRN’s Radio Velocity Control system are also committing patent infringement.
Westwood says it should be entitled to compensation, or at least “a reasonable royalty,” from LRN and asks the court for a jury trial. It also asked for an injunction be approved that would prevent LRN from continued selling of its program.
In a statement released to media in March, LRN called Westwood One’s claims “legally and factually baseless” and said it plans to mount a vigorous legal defense to the charges.
“Six-years after LRN’s successful launch in 2015, Westwood One is apparently giving up on trying to fairly compete and instead is trying to now use the courts to do what its programmers, engineers and affiliate sales people could not do,” the statement says. “On behalf of the independent radio owners and operators in our industry, please understand that LRN will not be bullied by a corporate radio Wall Street giant attempting to disrupt its much smaller competitor LRN and its superior team, technology and products.”
Westwood One has demanded a jury trial in the case.
