ANGOLA — Competitors in some of the first horse and pony classes for the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H fair received results Sunday.
Classes with results released included English equitation, western horsemanship and western speedmanship.
Patterns for each class were posted online ahead of time for competitors who then submitted video of themselves and their horses or ponies completing each pattern to the best of their abilities.
Results for the day are as follows:
English Equitation
• Kennedy Kugler, Grand Champion
• Cali Hamilton, Reserve Grand Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Champion
• Caleb McMullen, Reserve Champion
Western Horsemanship
• Cali Hamilton, Grand Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion
• Logan Hamilton, Champion
• Hayley Hardy, Reserve Champion
• Kennedy Kugler, Reserve Champion
• Allie Hardy, Blue
• Sapphire Bolinger, Blue
Western Speedmanship
• Kennedy Kugler, Grand Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion
• Karson Shrewsburg, Champion
• Elijah Weible, Reserve Champion
• Tysen Weible, Reserve Champion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.