St. Joe plants trees in community park
ST. JOE — To celebrate Arbor Day, St. Joe representatives along with members of the Auburn Conservation Team, planted four trees Friday in Wild Cherry Park.
Janet Canino, a member of the Auburn Conservation Team, said the trees were originally slated to be planted in Auburn’s Willennar Park. That plan fell through after the Auburn Parks Department told the conservation team they couldn’t guarantee the trees would receive the proper watering needed to grow.
Canino and the conservation team then offered them to the Town of St. Joe who jumped at the chance. The four trees — three white oaks and a burr oak — were planted in memory of Kevin Heller.
Canino said Heller, who passed away in January, had great respect for the people of St. Joe. He helped residents of the town cut down invasive trees and shrubs at the park and was also instrumental in helping to save the wooden pirate ship that once stood in Auburn’s Riley Park. The ship now has a home in St. Joe’s park.
The Auburn Conservation Team donated the money for the trees. Those helping to plant the trees were Canino, Holtzberg, Auburn Conservation Team member Cody Burniston, town Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder, town employee Greg West, Town Board President Randy Drake and Bill Ward, a member of the Auburn Conservation Team.
Steuben deputy suffers minor injuries when squad car is struck
ANGOLA — An Angola man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated crashed into a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department vehicle on Sunday, resulting in minor injuries to the man and a sheriff’s deputy.
Candido L. Guerrero, 57, allegedly pulled out from a gas station on West Maumee Street, east of Interstate 69, colliding with the marked sheriff’s cruiser driven by Deputy Shane Matchette, who was conducting routine patrol duties at about 10 p.m., according to a news release.
As Matchette was approaching the Speedway gas station just east of I-69, a green 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Guerrero of Angola pulled out directly into Matchette’s path.
Matchette attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to and the two vehicles collided.
The initial crash investigation conducted by the Angola Police determined alcohol was a factor. Also, Guerrero’s vehicle was not insured. Guerrero was arrested for misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ever having a license and false informing.
Sewer smell raises a stink in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — What’s up with that sewage smell in town?
It’s a sign that the treatment process is a little out of balance right now and Kendallville’s wastewater operators are working to try to get everything back in whack.
Residents around town may have been noticing a sewer odor that’s been hanging around parts of Kendallville for more than two weeks now, including some days where the stink is pretty heavy in the air.
The smell isn’t lost on city workers, who are continuing to try to address the problem.
“We’ve actually had some high loading coming into the plant, meaning the wastewater concentration has been a lot higher than it normally would be,” Wastewater Superintendent Mark Schultz explained.
Sewage treatment works as bacteria, commonly known as “bugs” when talking about sewage, eat the organic material in the effluent, which helps clean it and leave water behind.
Those bacteria normally eat, multiply and die in a predictable cycle so that the treatment process stays balanced and stable.
When the plant gets hit with nutrient-rich waste, the bacteria multiplies much faster in order to gorge on the organic material. That sounds like a positive except for the fact that those bugs will also soak up all the oxygen in the sewage and then suffocate and die.
When that happens, it releases the stinky gas you associate with sewage.
The city is working with industries to try to work out a plan to spread out when they are delivering waste so the plant doesn’t get hit with an overload all at once. In addition, the city is using some enzyme treatments to knock down the smell. Finally, city crews are working to get more air into the water which will help prevent the bacteria from using up all the oxygen in the water.
Altona couple get new roof on their home
ALTONA — As a work crew banged, picked and chipped away, pieces of the roof at the Altona home of Wilbur and Sharon Lewis were loosened, ready to be tossed into a waiting dumpster.
The Lewises couldn’t have been happier. Their cozy home will soon have a new roof and working gutters.
“I have a birthday coming up Monday,” Sharon said. “This is the best birthday present ever.”
“We’ve been trying to get a new roof for about three years so we’re thrilled to death,” Wilbur said as he watched the crew knocking off a batch of shingles.
“As you can see, the roof was really getting bad,” he said. “It didn’t start leaking, so I was happy about that. It was at the point I knew it was going to. … These guys are doing a fabulous job.”
The new roof was made possible when the Lewises reached out to Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana. Habitat helped them apply to Owens Corning for a grant that installs new roofs on veterans’ homes. Owens Corning works with platinum roofing contractors for the work. Landmark Roofing of Fort Wayne installed the roof.
Angola to study ground water resource
ANGOLA — For the past couple of years, Angola Water Department Superintendent Tom Selman has wanted to know just how much water lies beneath Angola, specifically in the aquifer that provides water to the city’s well field.
This was particularly of concern when a large draw was proposed for the Michindoh Aquifer in recent years.
Now the city is going to find out.
Angola has entered into an agreement with INTERA Inc. to conduct a study of the city’s water resources, that which is not visible to the naked eye. The Bloomington firm will conduct the study for $275,000.
“In the past few years, as existing water users increase their pumping, there have been various proposals for new, large, regional well fields. These new developments have made people ask if the water in the aquifers that supply the city’s water can meet the needs of the future,” the city said in a news release.
“While groundwater supplies have always been adequate, it is unknown how much water is truly available.”
The INTERA study will collect water level data and create geologic and hydrologic models to determine whether all the aquifer withdrawals are sustainable. The project will evaluate the long-term availability of water supplies near Angola and use groundwater flow models to determine the most efficient water-supply monitoring system that can be used to check how well the system responds.
DeKalb teacher completes Boston Marathon
WATERLOO — Mark Beckmann’s quest to run the world’s six most famous marathons got off to a fast start in Boston on April 18.
Beckmann finished his first Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 55 seconds, placing 543rd — in the top 2% of the reported 28,604 entrants.
The pandemic delayed Beckmann’s pursuit of his goal, just as it had wiped out the final season of his collegiate distance-running career in the spring of 2020.
When racing returned to normal, “I decided I’m going to try this. … I’m trying to get started doing it now,” Beckmann said about marathoning.
A DeKalb High School graduate who now teaches at DeKalb Middle School and coaches its boys track and cross country teams, Beckmann began by running a marathon at Columbus, Ohio, last October. He placed 18th in a time of 2:40 that easily surpassed Boston’s 3-hour qualifying standard for his age group.
“It was amazing. It was such a neat experience,” he said about his first marathon, where several family members who live near Columbus could cheer for him.
His stellar qualifying time entitled him to start among the very first runners at Boston.
“It was pretty cool. The elites went, and then we were the next group,” Beckmann said.
“I felt really good the first part of the race. The first part of it is all downhill, and then it kind of levels out, and then you have to go back up the hill,” he said.
That’s when he learned that Boston would be more formidable than the flat Columbus course.
“Boston is notoriously known for its hills. It challenges even the best runners,” he said. Competitors reach a series of four hill climbs around the 16-mile mark, ending with the dreaded “Heartbreak Hill” between miles 20 and 21.
Avilla firefighters buys grain silo rescue tool
AVILLA — Grain bins are a common sight in the agricultural communities in northeast Indiana but their serene silhouettes in the rural landscape hide a deadly hazard — flowing grain can cover a person in seconds and suffocate him or her in minutes.
For fire departments, a successful grain-entrapment rescue literally hinges on having the right equipment available and ready. To that end, the Avilla Fire Department becomes the second fire department in Noble County to buy the Great Wall of Rescue, a panel system to protect victims and rescuers from flowing grain.
Sparta Township Fire Department, based in Cromwell, has the only other Great Wall system in Noble County.
The Great Wall of Rescue consists of 20-pound aluminum panels — each 5 feet long by 18 inches wide — with slots at each end; a 3-foot pipe, a step device, and four gridded poly platforms for rescuers to stand on the surface of the grain. All the pieces fit into a large red bag, equipped with six handles so two to six firefighters can carry it at the accident scene.
The panels interlock to create a barrier around the trapped victim in any configuration needed, whether it’s a straight wall, a half-circle, a full circle or an irregular shape.
A step device fits into the slot so firefighters can use their weight to push the panels into the grain 12 to 24 inches to form the barrier.
“The grain can hold air pockets,” Avilla Fire Chief Chad Geiger said. “As the victim sinks under, the grain packs around him as the victim exhales, and he can’t inhale. Suffocation kills the victim.”
