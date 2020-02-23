Auburn’s library to reopen with March 15 event
AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will reopen its historic landmark building with an open house from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
Parking for the event will be available at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School and the Auburn Presbyterian Church. The event will be sponsored by the Eckhart Library Foundation.
“The Board of Trustees of the Eckhart Public Library is thrilled to invite our patrons to return to our historic main library after its extensive and intensive restoration and renovation,” said board President Carolyn Foley.
All Eckhart Public Library campus facilities will be closed to the public during the week of March 9 in preparation for the opening.
The library at 603 S. Jackson St., built in 1910 and expanded in 1996, has been restored and renovated following a 2017 arson fire that devastated its interior and destroyed the building’s collection of books and materials.
The work over the past 2 1/2 years not only repaired the extensive damage from the fire, but also renovated the library with an eye toward accessibility and other needs identified by the community through strategic planning.
Former state Rep. Richard Dodge dies
PLEASANT LAKE — Former state Rep. Richard Dodge, 89, R-Pleasant Lake, died at home Thursday morning. His health had been failing, and he recently entered hospice care.
Dodge was a longtime Steuben County public official, serving in numerous capacities, most recently as a state representative in House District 51, which included Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Dodge served in the statehouse from 2004-2012. He was selected by a caucus to fill a vacancy in 2004.
Dodge went on to win election in the fall of 2004 and subsequent elections until he decided to not run again in 2012.
“Dick was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about his community and state. His lifelong commitment to his neighbors, no matter how near or far, was why he was one of the first people I named as a Sagamore of the Wabash when I became governor,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We were all fortunate to have benefited by Dick’s service and to know him as a friend. Janet and I ask all Hoosiers to keep his family in their prayers.”
Board approves elementary school upgrades
WATERLOO — The J.R. Watson Elementary School building project took another step forward Tuesday night when the DeKalb Central school board voted to take bids for the work.
The board has approved a $4.95 million additional appropriation for the project, which includes a larger cafeteria and kitchen and renovation of an enclosed courtyard educational space.
“After much input from students, staff, families, community members and administration, we are ready to take the next steps,” said Steve Snider, the district’s chief financial officer in a memorandum to the board.
The board approved hiring Barton Coe Vilamaa as the architect on the project, advertising for bids and holding public bid openings.
Kendallville police chief announces retirement
KENDALLVILLE — Longtime Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley will be retiring in May.
Wiley, 68, cited family medical issues as a major factor in his decision. His last day on the job will be May 1.
“I wish him only the best in his retirement,” Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said Wednesday. “He leaves big shoes to fill.”
Wiley’s departure will mean the second new chief for Kendallville in 2020. Longtime Fire Chief Mike Riehm retired at the end of 2019, leading the mayor to bring on Jeremy McKinley to head the fire department.
Handshoe said she would like to have a new chief in place in early April to allow for a smooth transition.
Blaze destroys home of new agribusiness
LAGRANGE — Fire swept through and destroyed a building housing a new, local agribusiness that was set to start operations producing pellet-sized horse feed from large bales of hay.
The fire apparently broke out about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at Farmers Custom Pellet Milling, 0050 South, C.R. 375 West. The building and its contents were destroyed. The business’s owner, Sam Schrock, was not available for comment.
According to firefighters, the fire apparently started burning in the west end of the building, where more than three semi loads of hay had been stored in the last couple of days. A hard, cold west wind quickly pushed the fire from the building’s west end through the rest of the 230-foot structure and out its east side.
“It was like watching a blowtorch,” LaGrange Capt. Matt Huffman said. “There was a fireball out of the east end of this building two-thirds of the way to the road.”
It took firefighters about four hours to get the flames under control. Once the fire was out, a large excavator moved in and started knocking down large, smoldering stacks of hay for firefighters to soak down. As many as 60 firefighters were on the scene of the fire.
LaGrange County repeals horseshoe law
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners have repealed a more-than-40-year-old law that mandated Amish residents to use different shoes on their horses in the summer than they do in the winter.
Typically, the shoes the Amish fit to their buggy horses during winter months have extra bits of hardened metal welded to the center and rear tips to provide better traction on icy surfaces. It was thought that those hardened bits of metal, which act like cleats, tear up roads in the summer when road surfaces are softer because of the sun and warmer weather.
Commissioner Larry Miller said the law was being repealed because he called it unenforceable.
Angola mayor reports on state of city
ANGOLA — Mayor Richard Hickman’s State of the City address on Monday focused on positive growth for Angola that he promises to be sustainable into the future.
He presented the address during a meeting of the Angola Common Council.
“Twenty-nineteen was a good year for our community,” Hickman said. “Many projects were started and completed. We are once again in great financial shape.”
As of Dec. 31, the city had a total of $18,368,720 in cash, and investments and earned $305,603 in interest.
City departments each reported positive developments that Hickman included in the address.
The parks department, he said, continues to grow with the addition of programs, more acreage and acquiring the old Odd Fellows lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.