Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain...perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.