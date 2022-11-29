ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals granted approval to Kacie Good and her family to use their property at 405 N. Wayne St. zoned as C1, small to medium general commercial, for detached residential single-family housing.
“I would like to restore the home and fix up the property to be used as a single-family residence,” Good said in her application.
The findings of facts identified that the property will become safer for the community if restored, and on the contrary, if left empty, it will continue to attract crime “closer to surrounding homes and businesses.”
“For one, over the past few years the property and building have been vandalized, destroyed and broken into due to the fact that it has been sitting empty,” said Good. “Buildings sit empty and like this property, become eyesores for the community.”
In addition, no immediate or future need to use the property as a commercial business was identified, and as Good pointed out, numerous commercial buildings in the area were empty, whereas the demand for residential housing in the community remained high, and that caused additional hardships for lesser income families.
“The current shortage of housing causes a huge hardship for me because affordable housing for a family of five is very hard to come by,” said Good. “That would be a huge blessing to us.”
The family also announced their intent to improve the looks of the property for the benefit of the whole community and to remove the exterior signage from the building and close off one of the driveways to the property so that the property was not used for a general turn around and public parking.
Good notified the BZA that her husband and she had already started to clean up and create a daily presence at the property, and they had already noticed “a major decrease in interest from those who were breaking in.”
“In fact, as far as we know, no one has tried anything on that property since,” said Good.
Good said they had also purchased security cameras and other security devices, and they were going to use them on the property as soon as the utilities were be turned on.
“My family and I would love to restore this property to a condition that benefits not only us, but the community as a whole,” said Good.
Some of the improvements that the family plans to make include removing asphalt from the hill and planting some flowers or other greenery, planting grass in place of one of the driveways to allow more space for a yard and, potentially, adding a garage to the property.
The staff report said despite the current zoning not allowing for using C1 for residential use, the Comprehensive Plan encouraged redevelopment of under-utilized, vacant, or abandoned structures and lots.
The plan was also supportive of a broader range of housing types and mixed densities and encouraged low-maintenance, affordable housing options necessary for mid to high-density development patterns.
For those reasons the staff supported the request with the conditions that Good would remove the pole sign, restore the original porch and remove the north driveway.
Good said she was not supportive of the porch restoration as she was not sure how the original porch looked, and since they had three children and the house was facing the main road, it was hazardous for their family to use the front porch.
“So, it’s just an unnecessary hazard and cost for us,” said Good.
The family said they were planning to start living on the property as early as possible with regard to financial considerations, and they were going to end the cleanup by the next summer to be ready to start the outside restoration when it is warmer.
“We’re gonna try to make it a little more colorful to actually look good, not just be there,” said Good’s husband, Gage.
