It was the first time Steuben County was able to celebrate the Fourth of July since 2019, at least in full force and save for a variety of observances around the lakes last year.
Nonetheless, people came out it droves to mark Independence Day around Steuben County.
As usual people started staking out their parade viewing spots early on Sunday — some planted their chairs or canopies by 7 a.m. along the route — even though the annual Angola parade wasn’t going to begin until 1 p.m. to allow people ample time to attend church services.
The parade didn’t disappoint, with numerous entries from all around Steuben County.
There wasn’t an individual grand marshal. Instead, this year was a tribute to all of the essential workers who toiled through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Hamilton on Saturday, Tom Fredrick, commander of Hamilton’s Franklin R. Fee Post 467, dressed as a colonial soldier and gave brief history of flags before Saturday’s Fourth of July parade.
The history included the 48 star American flag and one that read “Dont Give Up The Ship” (originally with no apostrophe).
Those words were first flown over naval Commodore Hazard Perry’s USS Lawrence in 1813 during a battle against the British on Lake Erie during the War of 1812. Those words were first uttered by Navy Capt. James Lawrence commanding the USS Chesapeake during the War of 1812.
During the brief program, veterans in attendance were recognized and red, white and blue balloons were released.
The color guard from Post 467 led off the parade.
The parade was a short one featuring fire trucks from departments around Steuben County along with other organizations and businesses from Hamilton. Hamilton Community Schools had a representation with staff walking in the parade behind the small, but mighty Hamilton Marine marching band.
Reports from Lake James had it that there were records at the sandbar, with some saying there were about 1,000 boats jammed into both the large and secondary sandbars in front of the beach at Potawatomi Inn. There was a live band on Saturday and a disc jockey on Sunday. Planes carrying advertising could be spotted both days and on Sunday a vintage military plane from the World War II era flew the Lake James chain, including a buzzing of the sandbar.
With temperatures in the 80s, numerous people visited the lakes. Some retailers reported bustling business, with Friday supposedly being one of the busiest since the pandemic began.
