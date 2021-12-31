ANGOLA — After canvassing the ballots for 2022 nominees, the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 executive officers and the five newly elected members of its board of directors.
The 2022 Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are Ian Garner, JICI, Inc.; Sarah Hagen, Cameron Medical Group; Jerico Kelley, U.S. Army; Ashley McClanahan, Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair; and for a second term, Eric Yoder of Wagler and Associates Inc.
The 2022 executive officers committee for the chamber of commerce are Yoder, president; Anthony Filogamo of Cardinal IG, vice president; Kevin Rice of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, treasurer; and Tony Isa of RE/MAX Results and Scoops Ice Cream, past president.
Other board members for the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce include Austin Budreau, State Farm Insurance-Austin Budreau; Michelle Cook, The Angola Dish and 101 Lake Fun; Paulette Fisher, Kenn-Feld Group and 101 Sheds; Matt Hanna, city of Angola Parks and Recreation; Chantell Manahan, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County; Ken P. Wilson, Industrial Contracting and Engineering; and Jami Woodyard, The Heritage Club/Steuben County Council on Aging.
