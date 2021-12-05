ANGOLA — Rodney Renkenberger had barely been on the job a month as executive director of the Maumee River Basin Commission when a freak storm hit northeast Indiana, particularly the Hamilton area.
The 9-inch or so deluge of rain that came in less than 24 hours in May 1996 sent rivers and streams over their banks and lake levels became dangerously high.
Near Hamilton, where the most problems occurred and a breach in a dam was feared but not realized, a woman was swept away by floodwater, taking her to her death.
The Maumee River Basin Commission and the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, North Webster, have teamed up to provide TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN signs throughout the region. The signs are a big project of the National Weather Service, which developed the message.
“It’s something that we’re going to continue to do because it’s an annual thing,” Renkenberger said. “We’re going to continue doing this.”
The National Weather Service has been getting the signs on an annual basis, 10 per year. They are distributed based on need. It takes two signs, one to warn motorists from two directions, to post at a flood-prone site.
Steuben County and Noble County are targeted for four of the signs to mark two locations, one in each county, Renkenberger said. Signs will be presented to Steuben County officials on Monday.
Initially, Renkenberger said, he reached out to Steuben, Noble and Wells counties about placing the signs. Working with emergency management agency directors and highway engineers, it was determined where the signs were needed most.
Renkenberger said he is also working with highway personnel to try to get counties to place the signs on their own. He has the sign specifications and has shared them with EMA directors throughout the region. In addition to Allen County, the Maumee River Basin Commission also covers most of DeKalb County and portions of Noble, Steuben, Adams and Wells counties in Indiana.
On a recent visit to one of the counties in the Maumee Commission territory, Renkenberger said he popped over a hill on a county road to find a road underwater.
“I thought, right there! We need a turn around don’t drown sight right there,” he said.
Renkenberger said highway engineers are supportive of the program and he hopes counties with road flooding issues will be proactive and get the signs on their own to help protect the public.
People underestimate the force and power of water, said information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and it takes only 2 feet of rushing water to float most vehicles. More than half of all flood fatalities result from automobiles being swept downstream.
Hector Guerrero, a native of Austin, Texas, and warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS forecast office in San Angelo, Texas, decided to address the alarming concern. Working in conjunction with his NWS colleagues and partners, he launched the campaign: “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.”
“I was inspired to come up with a catchy slogan, one that would hopefully stick in the minds of the motorists. Protecting life and property is our mission. I knew that the number-one weather-related killer in the United States was flash flooding,” said Guerrero. “I grew up in an area of Texas known as flashflood alley, and I have personally witnessed the kind of devastation a flood can create.”
Guerrero was eager to play a role in increasing public awareness.
“I solicited help from the Harlingen, Texas, Fire Department to create something similar to the firefighters’ well publicized and highly effective Stop, Drop and Roll slogan for burning victims,” he added.
The Turn Around, Don’t Drown campaign was launched on May 22, 2003, and an extensive education program has been developed, complete with public service announcements and printed literature.
Renkenberger said he hopes the initial placement of the signs will lead to counties placing more signs in their communities, particularly communities that have been flood prone.
“Is the cost of 30 signs, is that equal to a life saved,” he asked.
