ANGOLA — If you’re planning on paying your property taxes in person this year, you basically have two days left to do so.
With election day being Tuesday and Veterans Day on Friday, Steuben County offices will be open only Wednesday and Thursday the rest of this week.
Property taxes are due Nov. 10, which is Thursday.
“We will be closed Tuesday for election and Friday for Veterans Day,” Treasurer Missy Bixler said.
Payments can be mailed, dropped off in the treasurer’s drop box at the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, online, in the office or by calling 877-690-3729 jurisdiction No. 2417.
If payments are mailed they must be post marked by Nov. 10.
Steuben County Treasurer is not responsible for knowing how many parcels a property owner has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.