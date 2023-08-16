METZ — One woman is dead from an apparent drug overdose and a man is in custody on firearms charges after police were called to investigate a medical issue in a residence in the Metz area Tuesday morning.
Police arrived at the residence in the 8000 block of East Metz Road on a call of an unresponsive woman.
Upon the arrival of Steuben County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service personnel, they found the woman on the floor of a workout room in the residence.
Also at the scene was Dewayne Joseph Marion, 46, Angola, who was holding an infant that apparently was his daughter.
Doing meth
Marion told police that he and the woman had been doing methamphetamine and she apparently overdosed, said information in a probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Circuit Court.
After police received a search warrant, they were able to locate not only meth and marijuana, but three firearms.
Marion was arrested for Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, Class B misdemeanor possesion of marijuana and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
An autopsy was performed on the deceased on Wednesday morning.
The cause of death has yet to be released by Steuben County Coroner Rodney Snyder because the autopsy results are pending. Sheriff R.J. Robinson said early indications are that the woman died of an overdose.
Marion told police that the woman arrived home from work and shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, after giving the infant daughter a bottle, the pair started doing drugs, court information said.
Man called 911
After the woman became unresponsive, Marion called 911 and police and EMS personnel arrived at the scene.
Two of the officers arriving at the scene immediately declared the woman dead.
However, one more than one occasion during the course of the investigation, Marion tried to convince police that she was still alive, once telling the corpse, “I know you’re faking it. You can leave whenever.”
At another time, Marion returned from the workout room and told officers he just heard the woman speaking.
“Deputy (Jackson) Spires was standing in the door way to the workout room where (the woman) was and informed Dewayne again that (the woman) was deceased,” the court document said.
What officers found
After later searching the residence, officers found three guns, including two under a bed in a children’s bedroom. Officers also located meth hidden in an outlet in a wall.
The child was placed in the case of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Police are still investigating the case, Robinson said.
Marion was to be arraigned before Steuben Magistrate James Burns on Wednesday afternoon.
Bail was set at $10,000 Wednesday. Attorney James Hanson was appointed to represent Marion.
For the two felony charges, Marion is facing between 3-18 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.