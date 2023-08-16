METZ — One woman is dead from an apparent drug overdose and a man is in custody on firearms charges after police were called to investigate a medical issue in a residence in the Metz area Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the residence in the 8000 block of East Metz Road on a call of an unresponsive woman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.