ANGOLA — The new judicial center being built on the Steuben County government campus in Angola is starting to really take shape.
The building has been completely enclosed and it should be completed and ready for occupancy in nine months.
“The building envelope is in full swing. The yellow products you see on the exterior of the building are the building sheathing. The gray foam is the building’s insulation and weather barrier, and the two tone brick and precast stone block are seen going up the south side of the building,” said Grant Bucher, project manager with Weigand Construction, which is overseeing the project.
Jutting out from the building horizontally is steel that will carry the weight of the brick back to the steel structure, Bucher said.
For people wanting to see what the brick will look like, they need to go no further than to the west of the judicial center, near the northwest corner of the Steuben Community Center.
There, an open sided enclosure has been built to house waste containers and is constructed of materials similar of that which will be seen on the exterior walls of the judicial center.
To get the brick and masons up and down along the walls, there’s a special scaffold system.
“The contraption you see carrying masons and materials up the side of the building is called a hydra-mobile scaffold system,” Bucher said.
As of Monday the roof was far enough along to weather proof the interior of the building, allowing for work to go on with materials that do not necessarily hold up to the ravages of wind and rain.
“Inside the building, tradesmen and women are hard at work building stud walls, installing piping and conduit in ceiling and wall cavities, running ductwork throughout the basement level, first, and second levels, installing wood blocking between the wall studs for trim and casework to be anchored to and sheet rock is beginning to be installed,” Bucher said.
The building is scheduled to be open in June 2024. Ground was broken for the facility a year ago.
“The Steuben County Judicial Center is still on schedule to be completed at the end of May 2024,” Bucher said.
