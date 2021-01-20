ANGOLA — Three officers from Angola’s Police Department are being praised for going above and beyond their normal duties in the way they helped out a family in need Monday.
Sgt. Brandon Booth, accompanied by Officer Ethan Howe and Officer Brittany Otis, responded early Monday morning to a request for help at the 1200 block of West Mill Street after a resident of the trailer park there, Ju-Le-Ann Estates, had alerted police to a potential disturbance in a neighboring lot.
When officers arrived at the address, they found the doors of the mobile home open and smoke pouring out of the residence. The family living there, officers discovered, did not have a safe heat source and had been using what police described as a “patio-style fireplace” to warm their home.
“When we got there, the doors were ajar, and we didn’t know if it was a fight or domestic,” Otis said, recalling her arrival to the residence. “We called out and there was no answer, so I just pushed the door open and that’s when I saw the gentleman heating his hands over the fire in the kitchen.”
“I can’t believe they had been sitting in there as long as they had been,” Howe added. “Obviously they were in a tight spot and it was cold.”
Officers first checked on the kids in the home, and after determining that they were OK, they quickly moved the fire pit outside.
While Otis worked to clear the remaining smoke from the residence, Booth and Howe made a trip to Walmart, where they spent more than $100 of their own money to purchase the family a safe electric heater. Once back at the trailer, officers plugged in the new heater and gave the family a safety briefing on its use.
“This was a first for us, seeing someone using a heat source like that inside a house,” Booth said. “We’ve run across people that have needed help before, but usually they have a space heater or something going and we can help later through other means. But this was just kind of exigent circumstances when it came down to it.
“So we all came up with a plan that would hopefully remedy it for the night and then we’d get something in place for them to get the issue fixed.”
The officers’ generosity first came to light during Monday’s meeting of the Angola Common Council, when Mayor Richard Hickman shared the story with other council members. After reading a report of the incident, Hickman thanked the officers for showing compassion to the family without expectation of anything in return.
“Things like this don’t get pointed out often enough,” he said. “We’re extremely proud of how these officers stepped up to protect and serve the residents of Angola in a way that no one expected them to.”
Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire told The Herald Republican Tuesday morning that officers within his department routinely go above and beyond what is expected of them in helping local residents, but because they don’t seek out recognition, many times these types of interactions go unreported.
“These guys have said that this stuff happens often, but it always goes unnoticed,” he said. “These three probably would not have said anything directly to me, I just happened to catch the tail end of this story yesterday and had to pry some more information out of Booth to figure out exactly what happened.
“These guys are very humble, they do this just out of kindness and humility. Their compassion is just unmatched,” Whitmire continued. “We’re extremely proud of what these officers do day in and day out above the normalcy of law enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.