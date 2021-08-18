ANGOLA — Joshua A. Kelley was fairly combative in his testimony when under cross examination in his trial for attempted murder.
Kelley is accused with two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder stemming from the June 14, 2018, standoff with police in the rural Fremont Traveler’s Inn.
Kelley’s trial ended for the day Wednesday with both sides resting, though Prosecutor Jeremy Musser might call a rebuttal witness this morning before closing arguments and the jury is given the case.
Meanwhile, Kelley went back and forth with Musser over whether he was trying to get killed by police that warm June day that brought officers from multiple agencies from multiple jurisdictions.
Kelley is claiming that he was suicidal and hoping to get killed by the police. However, when challenged on that assertion by Musser, the exchange became testy to the point that Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee had to admonish Kelley.
After Kelley had fired at police, his defense attorney, Robert Hardy asked, “You said you want them to know it was for real?”
“I had already made my mind up, I wasn’t going to make it through this,” Kelley responded.
In a taped interview with Indiana State Police Detective Clint Hetrick the night of June 14, Kelley said he fired shots at the police to try to scare them.
Then in his testimony Wednesday, he said he wasn’t trying to shoot at them. A shot that ended up hitting the rear quarter panel of a sport utility vehicle in the motel parking lot was not intended to hit anyone, Kelley testified, though in earlier testimony it was revealed that then Fremont Police Officer Jordan Trippe was standing at the side of the vehicle.
When Hardy asked about whether he was trying to kill anyone, Kelley responded, “Absolutely not.”
When asked in various ways about why, if he wanted to die, he did not just come out of the motel room with his gun to elicit shooting from the police, Kelley said the act of suicide was cowardly and him not going through with it, either by his own hand or by that of the police was another act of cowardice.
He also said he had considered killing himself in the hotel room.
The exchanges with Musser became heated when Kelley was asked repeatedly if someone shot at a police officer did they expect a return of fire.
“If I shot at somebody and they didn’t die, I would expect them to shoot at me,” he said.
At one point, Kelley was admonished by the judge when he complained about the questioning by Musser.
“He’s loading on me,” Kelley said.
The standoff began after police received a 911 call that a person was reportedly dead in one of the rooms at Traveler’s Inn.
After being dispatched to the motel, Steuben Sheriff’s Deputy Pat Reardon and Fremont Police Department officers Jordan Trippe, Adam Meeks and Marshal Joe Patterson were the first on the scene to investigate the report.
The officers went door-to-door of the motel and one of the first they checked was Room 12, where Kelley was checked in.
When no one responded, a motel manager opened the door and the officers, after announcing themselves, went in. The bathroom door was shut and locked, but it was easy to open, so Reardon did.
When he opened the door, he testified that Kelley was sitting on the toilet with a .38 handgun drawn.
Trippe testified that Reardon warned that the man had a gun then slammed the door shut and the officers ran from the room.
Kelley testified he had the gun with him in the bathroom because he kept it on his person.
When police first knocked on the door, Kelley said he didn’t answer it because he didn’t want to go back to prison.
Since 2009, Kelley has been in prison three times for felony methamphetamine charges out of DeKalb and Noble counties.
Kelley faces two Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder in the case he’s on trial for. A Level 1 felony carries up to a 40-year prison sentence.
In total, Kelley faces eight counts in the case, ranging from the Level 1 felonies to a Class A misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license charge.
In January, Kelley was sentenced to 120 months in prison for two federal convictions, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
