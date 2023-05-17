REMC Reaches 1000th Install – 2nd Fiber hut placed
ANGOLA — Steuben County REMC and construction crews placed the second of three broadband fiber huts to serve high-speed internet to residents of rural Steuben County. This event marks continued progress as they continue to work through Phase II of IV, of their broadband network.
This comes after REMC made its 1,000th member connection last week.
Meanwhile, each fiber hut will house necessary equipment not only for the specific area it will serve, but provide increased reliability and redundancy similar to the electrical grid.
“It is an exciting, and busy time here at Steuben County REMC. As we continue to reach and connect more of our membership, we are ramping up with installations in effort to provide access to more members each day,” said Kevin Keiser, CEO of Steuben County REMC.
The fiber project was initiated after the acquisition of the iMAN network in 2018.
REMC and its contractors are nearly half way through the infrastructure buildout forecasted as a $30 million investment into the region to provide access to rural broadband.
Broadband service is now available to all members living in Phase I, which serves the Orland, West Otter Lake, Salem and Hudson areas.
Phase II is 50% complete as members in the first two zones have access at Lake Pleasant and north and northeast Snow Lake. Anticipated completion of the lake region is forecasted by the end of summer.
Phases III and IV are set to start by the end of this year with a projected completion date in late 2024.
“Members wanting to check the status of the project are directed to our website, remcsteuben.com, or calling our office at 665-3563,” said Dave Short, Director of Broadband Operations. “Here you can check the availability at your specific address, and register or sign up directly utilizing our SmartHub application.”
All broadband internet packages feature free installation, no contract, no equipment lease fees and reliable connection regardless of weather or congestion on the network, as well as included added security and parental controls.
Packages begin at 100 megabits-per-second for upload/download speeds for $64.95 with no data caps, and up to 1,000 Mbs, or 1 gig available. Business and commercial packages are also available.
