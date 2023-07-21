ANGOLA — There is a new Thai food truck coming to the Angola area.
Making their debut today, Kra-TiB, the new Thai food truck run by Yanawan “Ya” Barry with the help of her husband Bill Barry, and family.
Ya is the owner of the new Thai food truck, Kra-TiB, that will make its debut today at Angola Main Street’s Food Truck Friday on East Gale Street, near the Steuben County Courtyard, beginning at noon.
Ya and Bill Barry have been residents of Angola since 2008. Ya and her family have been involved in food service dating to their days in Thailand. Her mother owned her own restaurant in Thailand and Ya has spent a lot of time around the kitchen.
“It has been a dream of mine to have a food business.” she said.
Some might be concerned about how spicy the food can be, but the spices can all be customized to different levels.
Ya can make the spiciest food for anyone who enjoys that. However, she can also make the food without any of the spices for those who don’t enjoy spicy food.
Thai food is all about layers of flavor.
Bill described her food as “Traditional Thai food with a flare.”
Ya’s Thai food can also be customized to be gluten free and vegetarian friendly.
“That is just the tip of the iceburg.” Bill commented while talking about the variation and recipes they will offer.
Currently the food truck is owned, managed and ran by Ya, and she also does all the cooking. It is a family run food truck but depending on it’s success, they will be trying to grow and expand their business and take on more help.
Ya has her permit to serve food in Steuben County and will be mostly in the area of Angola, Hamilton and Fremont for the time being. But with time they hope to expand their area and progress further south into Indiana.
Ya and her truck will be attending Hippie Fest this coming Saturday, Trine Fest down the road, and the upcoming Tom’s Donuts Block Party.
She will also be found at the YMCA every Tuesday starting next week. She calls it Thai food Tuesday. She starts serving at noon.
To contact Ya, send her a private message through her Facebook or Instagram at Kra-tib Thai & Isaan Cuisine or her email at kratibllc@gmail.com.
