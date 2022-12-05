ANGOLA — NIPSCO is going to be able to provide the Steuben County judicial center with natural gas, but it is going to come at a cost of $184,753, county officials learned Monday.
Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, said the cost would be able to be covered by the bond the county has to cover the cost of the $25.4 million project.
It was learned in early November that there might be an issue with providing gas to the facility due to capacity issues in serving Angola.
“I move that we go ahead and approve this because this project can’t be delayed any further,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said after a nearly 45-minute discussion with NIPCSO officials during the Commissioners’ meeting Monday.
The motion was approved on the stipulation that County Attorney Don Stuckey signs off on language in a contract presented by NIPSCO.
That there might be a problem serving the new facility became an issue in early November in discussions between Weigand Construction, construction manager for the judicial center, and NIPSCO officials.
Weigand officials had first requested gas and electric service from NIPSCO in March, officials said in November. While there was an almost immediate answer from the NIPSCO electric side, gas was delayed, Weigand officials learned later, Howard said, because the gas question got lost in the internal shuffle at NIPSCO.
The new judicial center, which is supposed to open in 2024, is being built to replace a facility that is lacking in many areas. The Steuben County Courthouse doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, security is a problem and it is lacking in space.
The new building will be about 56,410 square feet. With the exception of the Sheriff’s Office, it bring all personnel who work in the judicial system under one roof. In addition to the courts and their staffs and the staff of the Clerk of Courts, the probation department and Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney’s office will be in the new facility, too.
What’s going to occur now is that the county, at the cost of $184,753, is going to help fund building capacity in the line that provides gas from the south to Angola, much similar to what happened with Trine University and its addition to Best Hall, which, like the judicial center, is under construction.
The three-story addition to Best Hall will feature about 20 offices as well as 13 classrooms, including six specialized laboratories and collaborative learning space. Total cost of the project, including equipment, is $16 million. It is 32,000 square feet.
The university expects to have the new section open by fall 2023.
Trine had to pay approximately $329,000 for the gas line improvement project it is funding to help build capacity.
What NIPSCO is doing is constructing a new, 12-inch line parallel to a 6-inch high-pressure line that runs more or less along side Old 27, bringing gas north to Angola.
NIPSCO determined a new, 8-inch pipe was needed to add capacity at the southern part of the county to handle the Trine project. The company decided that while it was doing the work, it would increase the size to 12 inches at its cost. What the county is paying for would be more 12-inch line that will connect with what Trine is funding.
A NIPSCO engineer at Monday’s meeting, using a water hose analogy, said the large pipe is helping with capacity that pushes gas to Angola in the 6-inch pipe, or water hose.
Dana Berkes, NIPSCO’s public affairs and economic development manager, reiterated that anyone planning on doing a significant project should put a call to NIPSCO high on the early priority list to make sure there’s ample supply of natural gas and electric.
It hasn’t been much of a surprise locally that there’s a natural gas capacity issue. Fremont officials have been trying to address this for a few years. New development in Fremont — residential, commercial and industrial — has come to a screeching halt because of the gas issue, though NIPSCO officials have found they now has a way of building capacity to Fremont.
While there has been some conversation in the community of late that the problem might eventually impact Angola, that squarely is the case with the judicial center and also with projects going on at Trine.
In an email to The Herald Republican earlier this fall, Berkes explained the process.
“NIPSCO evaluates new service order requests when they are received to determine best way to meet customers’ needs. If any system upgrades are required — including the construction and installation of new infrastructure — the customer is provided with a design plan and the applicable project costs associated with the upgrade. A plan has been designed and communicated to Trine University to extend service to the new facility. NIPSCO will evaluate the judicial center with the same process, which was called in (Oct. 27),” Berkes said.
When it comes to determining the cost to a customer to upgrade lines, there’s also a formula that takes into consideration the needs of a project and the available or needed new capacity and infrastructure. The project’s costs are plugged into an equation that takes into consideration NIPSCO’s profits over a certain period from the project and other data to determine what cost, if any, is going to be paid by the customer.
In the case of Steuben County, the cost of adding the 8-inch line was $460,338. Once NIPSCO’s share was deducted, it left $184,753 to be paid by the county. NIPSCO is paying the difference to beef up the line to 12 inches.
