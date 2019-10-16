BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Mike Kurtz, Glenn Noll and Kirk Perkins received the Prairie Heights Mighty Oak Award on Sunday during Heritage Fest at the Prairie Heights School Farm.
Information on each recipient is as follows:
Mike Kurtz has driven a bus for Prairie Heights Community Schools since 1999. He is on the Steuben County REMC board and the Jackson Township Advisory Board. He is willing to lend a hand of support whenever needed and always has a loving word of encouragement. His concern for children shows as does his care for the community.
Glenn Noll can be described as always ready to help and always there when you need him. He balances work, church, family and other things, leaving little time in the evenings to sit and rest. He is involved with the Church of Christ in Stroh, served on the state and national FFA Ag Career Development and assists with the local FFA chapter whenever and wherever needed.
Kirk Perkins is serving his second term on the Prairie Heights School Board. He and his wife have raised their children in the Prairie Heights district. He is a partner in Perkins Twin Creek Farms and has served on the LaGrange County Zoning Board and is active with Calvary Chapel Church, Stroh.
The Mighty Oak award began in 1999 as a way to recognize citizens who have given outstanding service to the development and growth of Prairie Heights Schools.
The award is based on an individual’s contributions to the school community, their character and their longevity in the Prairie Heights community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.