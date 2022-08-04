ANGOLA — KC Learning Center is throwing Chaseapalooza to raise funds to expand their therapy practices.
KC Learning Center is an applied behavior analysis therapy center in Angola. They have board certified behavior analysts who work with children who have been diagnosed with autism.
Starting at 4 p.m. on Aug 13, the learning center will be having Chaseapalooza at Double H Farms, Hamilton. The day will include volleyball, live music, a silent auction, food trucks and much more.
There will also be bounce houses and a donated fireworks display in the evening. A $10 donation is asked for each car.
The auction will be from 4-7 p.m. emceed by Andy St. John.
Founder Holly Witherby opened KC Learning Center because she had struggled to find a place closer than Fort Wayne for her son, Chase.
The start of the center began two years ago before KC Learning had opened when Witherby had a fundraiser that raised $9,000. The next year they weren’t having a fundraiser but Chase wanted to make more friends so they had a party for him creating the name Chaseapalooza. The Witherbys had a get together for Chase and it has continued into the annual fundraiser.
“Then last year, Chase didn't really have any friends, so my husband made a Facebook post and asked if we could get some friends to come over because he said he ‘wanted 1000 friends.’ He doesn't know what that means. He knows it's a lot of people. So we had like 150 people at our house and we just had a big cookout,” said Witherby.
Through the support of the community Witherby opened KC Learning Center and is now looking to expand the practice and help more children with autism.
“I was like I have to do this and then everybody was donating labor and stuff, and the community support has been great! Then we got nonprofit of the year from the Chamber of Commerce in 2021. I wasn't expecting that,” said Witherby.
The community has donated quite a lot to the auction. There are over night stays, gift baskets, gift certificates, fitness passes, Pokagon State Park toboggan passes and even items for your dogs. To see the auction items and for more information visit the KC Learning Center’s Facebook page.
Double H Farms is located at 7100 S. S.R. 1 Hamilton.
