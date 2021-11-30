ANGOLA — Tickets are still available for the holiday concert by the Lettermen on Friday in Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The performance begins at 8 p.m. in the Ryan Concert Hall.
Tickets, ranging from $25-$45, are available at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
For more than 50 years, The Lettermen have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music, which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.” Soft, melodic and romantic, the song was a departure from the rock ‘n’ roll music of the day.
The group’s second single that year did even better. “When I Fall In Love,” another soft, slow ballad, hit No.7, establishing The Lettermen as the most romantic singing group of a generation.
For more information, visit trine.edu/furth.
