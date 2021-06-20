Northeast Indiana is seeing a surge of interest in solar energy — a sudden spike in plans to build solar farms of 1,000 acres or larger.
In Noble County, a solar farm of 2,000 to 3,000 acres — three square miles or more — is proposed south of Albion.
In DeKalb County, reports say a solar developer is leasing land for a 1,600-acre installation south of Butler. On a smaller scale, Tuesday the Auburn Plan Commission will hear a request to install solar panels on 55 acres southwest of the city.
Just across the border in Defiance County, Ohio, solar farms of 700 and 500 acres are in the works between Hicksville and the city of Defiance.
Officials in Noble and DeKalb counties are scrambling to enact regulations for solar farms before they can be built in the absence of rules.
“We are in the process of putting together an ordinance to protect those folks out there” near the proposed solar farm, DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman said earlier this month.
“There are some households that are going to be surrounded on three sides — even across the road, is a possibility,” by large solar panels, Hartman said. “So, we want to establish some reasonable setbacks that will not necessarily inhibit the solar companies from developing these fields, but will protect those homeowners from the intrusion it might cause.”
Noble County currently has no rules for commercial-grade solar operations in its Unified Development Ordinance, and its Plan Commission is wrestling with the issue.
How landowners feel about the solar farms may depend on whether they have signed long-term leases for solar developers to use their properties.
Hartman said he hears reports of landowners leasing their ground for $900 per acre, per year, far more than they likely could profit by raising crops. An official in Randolph County, where a large solar farm is under construction, said developers made similar leasing offers there.
“I would do it in a heartbeat,” solar-energy expert Vince Barletto said about leasing land for solar panels. “Farmers can actually take a vacation. The land is working for them, instead of the other way around.
“You’re going to start seeing more solar projects, more renewable projects in Indiana. Companies are making very good money on them, good margins,” said Barletto. A senior project engineer for Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading national solar company, he serves on the advisory board for Trine University’s Department of Electrical and Computing Engineering.
“Indiana is one of the latest to the game” in solar energy, Barletto said. “We really have very little in comparison” to other regions of the nation.
That’s changing now, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Last week it reported that Indiana ranked fourth among all states for newly installed solar capacity in the first three months of 2021, with 464 megawatts added.
“This is more than the state had installed in any previous year and doubles its total solar capacity. Indiana’s growth trajectory is strong, with nearly 4 gigawatts of new solar capacity expected over the next five years,” the association said.
The proposed Noble County solar farm reportedly would generate between 300 and 400 megawatts of power.
Major utility companies such as NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power are contracting with solar developers to produce renewable energy, Barletto said.
Adding to the incentive to build solar farms is a 30% federal investment tax credit, he said.
“What’s really going on … is these solar farms are being built on areas of land that have transmission lines either running through them or very close by,” which makes connecting to the energy grid inexpensive, Barletto said.
Solar-generation costs have come down by 70% over last 10 years, adding to the appeal of renewable energy, Barletto added.
For an owner leasing land to solar developers, “There just really isn’t much risk,” Barletto said. “It’s kind of cool to know that your farmland is now helping to reduce emissions.”
For local government, he said, “It creates incredible tax dollars. That’s why counties like it.”
The Cepheus Solar Project north of Sherwood, Ohio, expects to pay approximately $500,000 in property taxes annually, benefiting local schools and governments, according to documents posted by Cepheus Energy Project LLC.
“It looks to be a real positive thing, not only for the community, but for us as a society,” said Andy Hill, who is leasing his land near Butler to 7X Energy of Austin, Texas. The Texas company also is developing the Cepheus project.
Hill said leases in DeKalb County would run for 35 years, with three potential extensions.
“You don’t lose your ownership to the property,” Hill said.
The DeKalb County Commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna, said last week he is looking at Randolph County’s new solar ordinance as a possible model for DeKalb County rules.
Randolph County commissioners passed their solar ordinance in July 2020, and construction has begun there on a solar farm of 1,800 acres.
The 43-page Randolph ordinance calls for solar panels to be set back by 40 feet from a home that is bordered on two sides, but 100 feet if panels are on three or four sides.
Time will tell how well the regulations protect residents, said Randy Abel, area planning director for Randolph County.
“Solar companies say it won’t affect property value” to live next to a solar farm, Abel said. “I don’t see how it couldn’t. I still have concerns over that. There’s really no good research been done on it.”
Documents posted by the Cepheus Energy Project for Defiance County, Ohio, said trees and bushes will be planted as a vegetative buffer to reduce views of the solar farm.
“We plant perennial plants, which increase soil stability, improve infiltration, and help promote biodiversity,” Cepheus said.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project south of Auburn is considering “agrovoltaics” that could involve growing produce such as strawberries or tomatoes under the solar panels, plus the potential for beehives.
Under Randolph County’s ordinance, if a solar farm meets the county’s standards, no public hearing is required for permission to begin construction.
“If there’s people with concerns, they needed to show up when the ordinance was written” instead of after a solar farm is proposed, Abel advised.
In addition to setbacks, DeKalb County Commissioners are looking at issues involving decommissioning — what would happen to a solar farm if the developer does not take responsibility after its useful life.
“There’s no way that could happen,” Barletto said about a problem involving an aged-out solar farm.
Hill said his contract in DeKalb County specifically says the developer is required to post a bond with the county that would pay for removal of used solar panels.
“In all of these contracts, clauses are stating cleanup procedures in the case of a failed attempt,” Hill said.
He added, “In everything that we went through, I didn’t find a lot of negatives in the contract. I think solar power is a great way for us to go as a society.”
