ANGOLA — This vending machine is only for hungry minds.
Hendry Park Elementary School is getting a book vending machine soon that will be housed in the school’s library.
Hendry Park’s PTO initially applied for a grant from the Steuben County Community Foundation for the machine. After receiving the money, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Board of Trustees approved the school to accept the funding on June 20.
The vending machine will provide students with the opportunity to access high interest books with special tokens. Unlike typical machines, cash and coins will not be accepted.
“I was surprised and excited about this donation. So I’m looking forward to being able to provide and put new books in the kids’ hands. That’s what this is going to do, give them something to read, flip through, to hold versus a device. So that’s exciting,” said Rosie Brandt, Hendry Park’s Principal.
Stocked full of new books, the vending machine’s inventory will be purchased from book fair scholastic dollars and be supplied by both the PTO and the Steuben County Literacy Coalition.
The machine itself can hold a variety of book sizes and thicknesses, giving the chance for a range of readings that can be added.
How do students earn tokens? Since the approval from MSD is fairly recent, Brandt will continue to work with the leadership team at Hendry Park to develop a token earning system for students.
“I think consistency is going to be important,” Brandt said. “The leadership team is a representative from every grade level, special education and we come together and have meetings and get the support from the other teachers. So we’re all on the same page.”
Tokens could potentially be awarded, for example, for completing a reading goal or behavior. Hendry Park was also able to select the design they wanted for the machine, the pictured design was expressed as “very kid friendly,” by Brandt and be displayed in the library.
Global Vending Group, the parent company that makes the “Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine” has installed over 6,000 machines which has impacted over two million children.
While Hendry Park has a book box directly outside their school, Brandt sees the book vending machine as another opportunity for students to engage in a positive relationship with reading.
“Just being able to have that book in their hands, a brand new book at that. We have our book box outside and those are gently used books, so being able to have a book that they want that’s brand new that they can earn, it gives them something to work towards and then they get that reward right away so that’s always a bonus for the kids,” Brandt said.
Although there is no set time for the book vending machine to arrive yet, Brandt and the PTO are hopeful to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony or some celebration that marks its arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.