Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Friday through Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Breana L. Bowditch, 31, of the 9000 block of West Territorial Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Woodrow W. Combs II, 37, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 900 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on a felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon and a fugitive warrant.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy, criminal mischief and contempt of court.
• Brian Cox, 35, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 700S, Hamilton, arrested in the 100 block of Village Green Drive on misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal trespass.
• Michael A. Dyer, 34, of the 6000 block of Aragon Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3000 block of North Bayview Road on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Adam M. Grote, 29, of the 200 block of South S.R. 327, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Otis L. Haynes, 38, of the 23000 block of Wendy Lane, Southfield, Michigan, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Larry G. Jefferson, 64, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at Wayne Street and Harcourt Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Bennett D. Johnson, 19, of the 9000 block East C.R. 520S, Wolcottville, arrested in the 600 block of West Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Jared M. Lesher, 23, of the 1000 block of North S.R. 827, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Brandon J. Lounsbury, 36, of the 1000 block of Marne Street, Toledo, Ohio, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Samuel Luna Jr., 23, of the 100 block of Summit Street, arrested at North Superior and Mill streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Dustin A. Middleton, 31, of the 28000 block of Pardo Street, Garden City, Michigan, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• William Z. Middleton, 31, of the 1000 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, arrested in the alley north of State Street in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Stacy L. Pingry, 45, of the 300 block of West Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Brent T. Raske, 23, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Kevin Rodriguez, 24, of the 500 block of West Hatmaker Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at Wayne and Railroad streets in Hamilton on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tristan W. Schnepf, 19, of the 100 block of Lane 345 Crooked Lake, arrested in the 400 block of Regency Court on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Noah W. Schoenherr, 20, of the 1000 block of South Bill Deller Road, arrested at C.R. 100N and C.R. 290W on a misdemeanor charge of minor in consumption of alcohol.
• Keith A. Schreiber, 51, of the 900 block of North C.R. 280W, arrested at Harcourt Road and Wohlert Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Gregory L. Thompson, 58, of the 1000 block of West South Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Russell B. Toon, 40, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a felony fugitive warrant and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.