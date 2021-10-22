Monday, Oct. 25
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center,9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m. Includes special workshop on needs of the town park.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, township offices, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
