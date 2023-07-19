ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming event includes food and knowledge.
Lunch & Learn is scheduled for July 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Sutton’s Deli Event Center. Located at 160 N. Public Square in downtown, the afternoon has a packed agenda with two guest speakers.
Both from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, discussion will center around AI (artificial intelligence) and its part in our future. Austin Van, technology coordinator, and Chantell Manahan, director of technology, will explain how AI can be utilized for businesses.
Tools like ChatGPT could save time and effort in reaching goals for your business and the session will leave you with prompts you can use instantly.
A boxed lunch will be available to purchase for $10 for those that require one.
Lunch selection can be made when registering online with a credit card. Registration is recommended at angolachamber.org under the events tab or by calling the office at 665-3512.
