ANGOLA — Riding a wave of artistic flare that has included art installations on Public Square, the Mayor's Arts Council has announced a new initiative.
Driven By Data is a show created by local artists using data or statistics that represent Angola or Steuben County. Artists pick a statistic and use the medium of their choice to create a piece that reflects the numbers.
The project is funded by the Steuben County Community Foundation.
An application and a data link are available at angolain.org/drivenbydata. Applications can be submitted to Maria Davis at downtown@angolain.org or dropped off at city hall by Sept. 13.
A number of reports can be accessed on the data link. For example, they include the Angola Community Forum Report by the Hometown Collaboration Initiative. Provided through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for communities of 25,000 people or less, a local team conducted a community forum at Angola High School in March 2018. About 97 community members participated.
Among the report's findings were that those participating in the forum valued parks and trails, arts and culture. The top suggestion in the trails category was installing more sidewalks on North Wayne and Maumee streets. A top idea in the culture category was starting a Taste of Angola Festival.
There are currently 12 reports available on the data link.
The work by chosen artists will be displayed this fall at Hurricane Speedshop, 900 N. Wayne St., Angola, from Oct. 3 to Nov. 17. Hours will be Fridays, 6-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon; and Sundays, 2-4 p.m.
For additional Information, contact mdavis@angolain.org or 624-2698.
