FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is looking for a person to represent District 3 on the Board of Trustees.
The seat will become vacant next month following the resignation of member Jill Cox.
Cox was first elected to the board in 2014 to a four-year term in office. In 2018 she didn’t run for reelection but volunteered to continue serving seeing that no one from her district ran for the open seat.
There are two representatives from District 3, which includes the town of Clear Lake and Clear Lake Township.
Fremont Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt said people who are interested in filling the position should visit his office prior to Jan. 7. The administration building is located at 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont. The phone number for the administrative offices is 495-5005.
Interested persons should stop by the Superintendent’s Office before Jan. 7 to sign up for the position.
The successful candidate will serve through 2022.
