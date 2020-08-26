Cheryl Taylor of Foellinger Foundation awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

FORT WAYNE — Former president and CEO of Foellinger Foundation Cheryl Taylor received the Sagamore of the Wabash award Tuesday.
State Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, and State Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, presented the award on behalf of Gov. Eric Holcomb after the Foellinger board of directors meeting. Taylor serves on the board and retired from her president’s role July 31. She is a former resident of Steuben County.
The Sagamore of the Wabash is one of Indiana’s highest honors, given to those who are “distinguished by her (his) humanity in living, her loyalty in friendship, her wisdom in council, and her inspiration in leadership.”
Additionally, Foellinger Foundation made a $100,000 gift to the Ralph E. Taylor Conservation Fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation in recognition of Taylor’s three decades of service to the foundation.
This is a donor-advised fund established in her late husband’s honor and memory. She makes grants from the fund to support many outdoor conservation projects in the region.
Ralph E. Taylor was a retired conservation lieutenant and area commander for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division. He died May 11, 2009.
He received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 2003, making the Taylors one of the few couples with each spouse recognized by the honor.
