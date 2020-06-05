Three arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Stacy L. Clark, 49, of the 2000 block of S.R. 127N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Heriberto A. Garcia, 34, of the 100 block of Lane 101 Lake Minifenokee, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 400N at S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of operating without a driver’s license.
• Roger W. Raske, 25, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
