ANGOLA — Feeding the minds and stomachs of students, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Board of Trustees voted on 2023-24 meal prices.
For the third consecutive year, prices for breakfast and lunch will remain the same, per recommendation of MSD Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford.
Current meal costs include $1.50 for breakfast for all students not on a free or reduced program. Elementary lunches are $2.40. Both the middle and high schools are on a tiered lunch system meaning there are different costs for more options.
The tiered system offers student lunch for $2.55 or an Uncrustable meal for $3 at Angola Middle School. At Angola High School, choices are between Italian Bistro & The Grill for $2.75, Uncrustable meals for $3 and wraps, subs, specialty salads or Domino’s for $3.25. Students approved for meal assistance can participate in any meal option each day.
Those on reduced lunch programs paid 40 cents during the 2022-23 school year, but the director requested eliminating the 40 cent cost and instead making it free for 2023-24.
During the 2022-23 school year, Haynes-Clifford reported that 51% of the student body was eligible for the free or reduced meal program. For the upcoming academic year, she explained in her letter to the Board that the number of parents or guardians filling out an application to receive meal assistance could fluctuate.
“Textbook and supply fees have been eliminated beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Eliminating these fees could potentially reduce our percentage of families applying for meal assistance,” Haynes-Clifford said in the letter.
Haynes-Clifford’s second letter to the Board, regarding meal prices, stated that Food Service would face approximately a $12,000 loss from making reduced lunches free, but that they were prepared to absorb the cost. The Board passed both recommendations 7-0.
MSD’s Food Service had received additional funding from the USDA last school year to help with supply chain issues and food costs. More supply chain assistance funds were distributed three times throughout the course of the academic year. The aid totaled roughly $253,300.
“We basically, through the first semester, did not pay for any milk with funding that our families paid in. Once we found out there was additional funding coming in, second semester I started monitoring all the juice that we were purchasing because those were two items we could use it for,” Haynes-Clifford said during MSD’s Tuesday Board meeting.
The additional funding paid for milk the entire school year and juice for the second semester. Of the remaining money from the supply chain assistance funds, Food Service will begin 2023-24 with about $22,000 which totals around three months worth of milk purchases.
Similarly, MSD will welcome a new milk vendor in the fall. Food Service participated in the milk bid during the Food to School Purchasing Cooperative and eventually awarded Dairy Farmers of America with the fixed rate contract.
“Effective July 1 is when the new company will start delivering to Carlin Park during (the Summer Food Service Program),” Haynes-Clifford said. “I’m very hopeful about the smooth transition. It’s been many many years since we have not had Prairie Farms.”
The 2022-23 school year was the first time Food Service served breakfast and lunch to students at ACE Academy. They will continue to do so next academic year.
The largest obstacles MSD’s Food Service will face in the fall is inflation and staffing shortages. Food costs have experienced a 25% increase on canned and frozen fruits and vegetables along with entrees. Commodity chicken entrees have also had similar increases.
“There’s years we worry that they’re predicting a 5% increase across the board, 25% is a lot,” Haynes-Clifford said.
In order to offset the staffing shortage, Haynes-Clifford reported that Food Service simplified their application process. They have seen an increase in applications and remain hopeful.
“The biggest challenge Food Service has had this year has been staffing. We’ve been trying desperately all school year to find additional people that want to work, that are willing to work,” Haynes-Clifford said.
MSD will continue to serve children 18 years old and younger, or older than 18 so long as they are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally and physically disabled, during their Summer Food Service Program.
Carlin Park Elementary School, 800 N. Williams St., will offer breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m. until July 28. All meals are on a first-come, first-served basis.
