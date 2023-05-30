ANGOLA — Forever Improving Steuben County Together, a youth-lead philanthropic pod of the Steuben County Community Foundation, hosted a luncheon for area superintendents, principals, sponsors, teachers, and Foundation Board members and staff recently at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
FIST, 20 high school and middle school students from Fremont Community Schools, Hamilton Community Schools, and Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, shared their community and volunteer projects, grantmaking initiatives, and future plans with special guests. Students also took turns sharing what they have learned about leadership, philanthropy, teamwork, and the importance of collaboration.
“FIST was initiated in 1996 with the idea to cultivate the next generation of philanthropists,” said Jenifer Danic, president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation. “The program empowers our youth to take an active role in addressing needs in their community, and allows them to gain skills in consensus building, critical thinking, and community needs assessment.”
Each year, the group collaborates with other nonprofits in the community and provides grants.
The Trick or Treat for Canned Goods drive, one of FIST’s signature projects, collected nearly 9,000 canned goods for local food banks this year. Many of the members also volunteer their time at Balloons Aloft, annual WLKI “Cops for Kids” pie auction and Shop with a Cop.
Wylie Fredrick, a junior at Angola High School and president of FIST, said, “We received 18 grant applications this year, which is the most we’ve had in a long time. Funding from the Dekko Foundation and the Steuben County Community Foundation, allowed us to double our grantmaking this year.”
Next school year, FIST hopes to host an event connecting the youth and the elderly population. The group is looking for partnerships and support to kickstart the initiative.
Through philanthropic services, strategic investments and community leadership, Steuben County Community Foundation helps people support the causes they care about, now and for generations to come. The Steuben County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization with assets totaling more than $36 million.
Learn more about FIST, by visiting steubenfoundation.org/youth-philanthropy/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.